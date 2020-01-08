Gauteng is closing the pass rate gap between rich and poor schools

Gauteng was closing the performance gap between the province's rich and affluent schools and the township schools, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Wednesday.

He said there used to be a gap of between 40% and 60% between rich and poor schools in the province but now that gap had shrunk to a little under 3%.

Township schools achieved a pass rate of 89.82% in the 2019 matric exams, while the non-township schools achieved 92.61.%.

Lesufi said this was because of all the investments and strides that had been made in bettering township schools. These had resulted in it no longer being undesirable to enrol in a township school.

“All the combis and buses that were leaving the township are making a U-turn back to the township, because the quality of education has improved,” he said.

He suggested that township schools were now significantly more convenient than non-township schools as pupils were provided with free education, transport, school uniforms, food, stationery and sanitary towels.