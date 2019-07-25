Joburg on high alert for fires
The cold front which has swept over Gauteng is expected to have harsh consequences on vulnerable communities and has led the City of Johannesburg's emergency management services to deploy disaster monitoring teams in its regions.
Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they were on high alert for fires in the 189 informal settlements in Johannesburg.
"Our hotspots include informal settlements in Alexandra, Diepsloot, Kliptown and other settlements. Those are the areas that we have a lot of issues [with] in terms of fires."
He attributed the fires to the use of paraffin stoves, candles and illegal electricity connections.
"At the moment we have nine vehicles on standby and we are monitoring the areas that we consider as hotspots.
"We urge all our residents who are within the formal residential areas not to leave heaters unattended while in use to avoid fire incidents, keep candles away from children and they should not be left unattended in a room with a candle. Candles, matches and lighters should be put away from the reach of children."