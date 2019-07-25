South Africa

Joburg on high alert for fires

By Tankiso Makhetha - 25 July 2019 - 08:49
Firefighting services attribute the fires to the use of paraffin stoves, candles and illegal electricity connections.
Firefighting services attribute the fires to the use of paraffin stoves, candles and illegal electricity connections.
Image: phanuwatnandee / 123RF Stock Photo

The cold front which has swept over Gauteng is expected to have harsh consequences on vulnerable communities and has led the City of Johannesburg's emergency management services to deploy disaster monitoring teams in its regions.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they were on high alert for fires in the 189 informal settlements in Johannesburg.

"Our hotspots include informal settlements in Alexandra, Diepsloot, Kliptown and other settlements. Those are the areas that we have a lot of issues [with] in terms of fires."

It's our responsibility to prevent dangerous fires

Winter is veld fire season in the summer rainfall areas of SA.
Opinion
1 month ago

He attributed the fires to the use of paraffin stoves, candles and illegal electricity connections.

"At the moment we have nine vehicles on standby and we are monitoring the areas that we consider as hotspots.

"We urge all our residents who are within the formal residential areas not to leave heaters unattended while in use to avoid fire incidents, keep candles away from children and they should not be left unattended in a room with a candle. Candles, matches and lighters should be put away from the reach of children."

Two years after Hout Bay fire life is still not back to normal

In March 2017, a fire destroyed about 3,500 homes in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay.
News
1 month ago

Torrential rain kills at least five in Durban, forces evacuations in E.Cape

Emergency rescue and medical services have worked through the night in the wake of torrential rains which have pounded parts of KwaZulu-Natal since ...
News
3 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Massive fire roaring in Makhanda
Massive fire roaring in Makhanda
X