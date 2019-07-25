Joburg on high alert for fires

The cold front which has swept over Gauteng is expected to have harsh consequences on vulnerable communities and has led the City of Johannesburg's emergency management services to deploy disaster monitoring teams in its regions.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they were on high alert for fires in the 189 informal settlements in Johannesburg.

"Our hotspots include informal settlements in Alexandra, Diepsloot, Kliptown and other settlements. Those are the areas that we have a lot of issues [with] in terms of fires."