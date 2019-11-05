South Africa

Security guard shot in robbery at Diepsloot shopping centre

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 05 November 2019 - 15:25
A security guard was shot during a robbery at a shopping centre in Diepsloot on Tuesday.
A security guard was shot during a robbery at a shopping centre in Diepsloot on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/prathaan

A security guard is in a critical condition after being shot at a shopping centre in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg.

"On Tuesday morning Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting at a shopping centre off Ubuntu Drive in Diepsloot West," said Netcare911 spokesman Shawn Herbst.

The 32-year-old security guard was shot in what was alleged by members of the public to have been a robbery.

"Medics assessed the scene and found that the patient was in a critical condition, with two gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen and pelvic region," added Herbst.

The guard was treated on scene and stabilised before being airlifted to hospital for further treatment.

Father shot dead outside Port Elizabeth school

A father has been shot dead outside Brylin school in Overbaakens, Port Elizabeth.
News
5 hours ago

'Suicidal' medical doctor accused of shooting wife is denied bail

Port Elizabeth doctor Mkhuseli Boto must remain in custody pending his trial for attempting to murder his estranged wife, a court ruled on Wednesday.
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Uyinene's accused rapist and killer appears in court
Almost junk: All you need to know about SA's latest credit rating adjustment
X