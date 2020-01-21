'From Diepsloot to the world' is Tlou Collections motto

That business is done on the golf course is a belief that has permeated society for decades, and for one local entrepreneur this saying has rung true.

The recent SA Open golf tournament featured the wares of Cynthia Thusi, the owner of Tlou Collections, a corporate gift manufacturing business. Thusi uses upcycled materials to create a range of gifts such as wine bags, luggage, laptop bags, pencil cases and make-up bags.

She was afforded the opportunity of being the small business supplier to produce the welcome pack bags containing the golfers' playing shirt and cap, towel and ball set for the 2020 SA Open Pro Am.

"All our items are made out of recycled materials and covered with various African fabrics. The reason for the business is to reduce landfill, that's where I saw the gap and capitalised on it."

She operates from Diepsloot and has had the business since 2017.

"Because Diepsloot is portrayed as a dirty, filthy place and people would dump things in Diepsloot, I saw an opportunity and said [to myself], why not take all these pvcs and all the other things [people] dump [including] the leather scraps that they throw in our community and make something from it?" she says.

Her entrepreneurial journey began after being retrenched from her corporate job in 2016. Her childhood hobby of sewing was her saving grace. She's had a sewing machine since the age of 16.

Thusi is able to provide employment to three or four women depending on the volume of the orders. They help with the sewing of the bags. After she designs the product, her team goes out to collect the PVCs and scrap leather, which is then washed, cut to size and sample made. The PVCs is used to give the bags shape, is waterproof and makes the bags easy to clean on the inside. The journey has not been without challenges.