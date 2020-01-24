Young hero saves three cousins from collapsing wall

An 11-year-old pupil has been hailed as a "hero" for saving three lives when a school wall suddenly collapsed, killing two of his cousins.

Amu Mohale was one of six cousins who stood next to a wall at Lekgolo Primary School in Ga-Mamaila village near Elim, Limpopo, waiting for a truck to exit the gate.

The Grade 5 pupil, who was the eldest of the six, rushed into action heroically when he saw the school wall collapsing after the truck had passed, saving the lives of three of his cousins on Wednesday.

But he could do nothing for Sello Mohale, 7, and Rethabile Nakana, 5, who were crushed to death.

Amu, who spoke to Sowetan in front of his grandmother Anita Mohale, said they were returning from a tuckshop to buy snacks when the tragedy struck.

"After we bought the snacks we decided to go back inside the school yard but we couldn't because the truck was also exiting. We then stood next to the wall to allow the truck to pass," he said.

Amu added that he was the first to see the wall collapsing.

"I knew the wall wasn't solid because every time a vehicle passes by it would shake. When I saw it falling I quickly dragged away my three cousins, and unfortunately when I returned to rescue the two it was very late as the wall abruptly fell," he said.