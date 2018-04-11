Chicco Twala getting his own reality show

Just when you thought Chicco Twala had done it all‚ he announced that he's going to have a TV reality show...about iKasi food.

The music veteran told Metro FM's Rams Mabote this week that he is putting the finishing touches to a reality show that will be a mix of Come Dine with Me and MasterChef that will be based out of his restaurant in Soweto

"I am going to have a reality show soon. I am busy renovating my restaurant in Soweto at the moment (for it). Kasi Chef is about getting people from iKasi to come and cook traditional foods. We will have a reality show about that. There will be prizes to be won."

Speaking to Move! last year about his love for all things pots‚ Chicco said he started a restaurant in his hood so that people could come and taste all kinds of cuisine.