Exploring the evolution of the hip-hop culture in SA

When the founding father of hip-hop, Kool DJ Herc, hosted his first block party in the Bronx, US, in 1973, little did he know that the waves would one day wash, onto the shores of the southernmost part of Africa.

Fifty-six years since its conception, hip-hop has indubitably become the number one pop culture among the South African youth.

It influences the way we talk, the way we dress, and the direction of our dreams.

SA hip-hop has grown from a late evening slot, the Rap Activity Jam, on an independent radio station, to dominating national radio airwaves.

Shifted from cameos on lifestyles shows like Street Journal, to having the most glamorous music videos overpowering even dance music on TV, SA hip-hop has become in itself a form of dance music, selling out arenas, and dominating music and video awards.