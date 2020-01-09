'Recognise the urgency': Ramaphosa must act on drought crisis, says DA leader

DA leader John Steenhuisen has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to use his January 8 statement to address the drought crisis affecting provinces across SA.

Steenhuisen travelled to the Northern Cape, one of the hardest-hit provinces, on Thursday to deliver his message.

The ANC will hold its 108th birthday celebrations in the province this Saturday.

Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa had spent the better part of the week in the Northern Cape and would have seen the devastation caused by the drought.

“Failure to recognise the severity of the drought that has gripped all nine of our provinces, and any further delays in putting in place measures to mitigate the impact of this threat, will have catastrophic consequences for our nation.