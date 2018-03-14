South African Weather Service forecaster Vanetia Phakula said: “We are expecting a cold front to hit the Western Cape later today‚ bringing a bit of showers in the late afternoon to early evening.

“This will be along the Cape Peninsula up to the South Coast. Otherwise over the central area‚ which is the North West‚ western parts of Mpumalanga‚ western parts of KwaZulu-Natal‚ the Free State‚ the eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape‚ we are expecting showers and thunder showers.”

The rain is expected to be light and short-lived.

“It will not be more than 30% chance of rain. We will be lucky if we get 1mm of rain falling in the Western Cape on Wednesday‚” cautioned Phakula.