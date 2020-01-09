Eskom misled Ramaphosa about extent of load-shedding: David Mabuza

Deputy president David Mabuza says President Cyril Ramaphosa was “misled” about load-shedding and the problems facing Eskom.

Mabuza told reporters on the sidelines of an ANC blitz in Kimberley that Eskom would be unable to stop load-shedding until its maintenance crisis was resolved.

“They’ve misled the president, but right from the day we went there with the president I insisted on maintenance,” he said. “We will deal with the problems of Eskom. Yes, these are problems we are confronting as ANC and as government. We are not running away from it,” he said.

Mabuza’s comments came a day after Ramaphosa told a community meeting in Kimberley that he was dealing with the challenges facing the power utility.

Ramaphosa said they were working to maintain old power stations. “We are improving the management of Eskom,” he said.