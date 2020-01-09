Generate your own power 'to reduce Eskom's challenges'

The completion of Kusile and Medupi power stations should be among Eskom’s pressing priorities as load-shedding continues to hamper the power utility’s ability to ensure that the lights stay on, an energy analyst has suggested.

Eskom has been load-shedding from Saturday because of a loss of generation capacity at its plants due to unplanned breakdowns.

On Thursday morning, Eskom announced that load-shedding would continue until Friday morning because it had lost generation capacity over Wednesday night, with breakdowns affecting more than 14,000MW of output.

It also said emergency reserves were inadequate to meet the electricity demand on Thursday.

Analyst Chris Yelland said on Thursday Eskom was in a situation where it had been unable to perform the necessary maintenance of plants. This was because it did not have the "space" because of unplanned breakdowns.

Medupi is five years behind schedule - completion deadline was 2015. Kusile, which was to have been completed in 2018, is now scheduled to be completed in 2021.