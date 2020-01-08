South Africa

Blackouts expected on Wednesday as Eskom burns emergency fuel supplies

By Staff Reporter - 08 January 2020 - 11:55
Eskom foresees a high likelihood of stage 2 load-shedding on Wednesday night.
Image: 123RF/Choneschones

There is a “high likelihood” of load-shedding on Wednesday night, Eskom said, after enforced power cuts overnight on Tuesday.

Electricity was restored at 6am after stage 2 load-shedding was imposed from 1am.

Stage 2 load-shedding was anticipated again, as Eskom said it needed to replenish water resources for its pumped storage schemes and minimise the use of diesel at open-cycle gas turbines.

The power utility said it was now using emergency resources, including diesel, to meet demand today.

“The power system remains vulnerable. In the event that we lose other generation units or are unable to bring back those that were out for maintenance, load-shedding may be implemented earlier in the day,” Eskom said.

1 day ago

