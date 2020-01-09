Eskom pleads with South Africans to save electricity as load-shedding resumes on Thursday

Enforced electricity cuts have been imposed, effective from 8am on Thursday to 6am on Friday.

This follows two nights of stage two load-shedding. Thursday's outage is also at stage two.

The system is “severely constrained and unpredictable.”

Eskom is appealing to South Africans to practise a no-waste approach to electricity by, among other power-saving measures, switching off appliances at the wall plug when not in use, as well as geysers, pool pumps and air conditioning units.

“We ask customers to reduce demand by using electricity sparingly as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or reduce the level of load-shedding,” the utility said.