Brace for more stage 6 loadshedding as Eskom breakdowns rise

Stage 6 loadshedding, which has happened once, looks set to become a far more common occurrence as Eskom’s plant breakdowns remain at dangerously high levels.

Stage 6 means 6,000MW are dropped from the grid to avoid the system becoming unstable. In Gauteng, where load-shedding intervals last four hours, Eskom customers could be without electricity for an average of 10 hours a day.

At the weekend, Eskom implemented stage 2 loadshedding, dropping 2,000MW from the grid. But had demand been at normal levels, with everyone back at work, it would have been necessary to move to stage 6 on Saturday and Sunday.

Demand over the holiday period is about 4,000MW lower than normal.