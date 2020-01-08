SOEs in need of urgent intervention

The crisis has begun: costly loadshedding and delayed passenger rail service. Not to mention that the vacuous leadership in both Eskom and Prasa has reached a turning point.

These entities are on the verge of collapse. One wonders what exactly is the role of the "war room" in making them work. Loadshedding causes havoc in the economy and is a painful crisis to bear for small businesses. Seemingly, power cuts would be a way of life to render the "new dawn" a stillborn project.

When Eskom plunged the country into stage six loadshedding, minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan gave the nation a woeful assurance that everything is under control amid the ambiguous utterances by management.