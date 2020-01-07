Overnight load-shedding is back

Load-shedding is back - again.

Eskom said on Tuesday that it would impose stage 2 rolling blackouts across the country from 1am until 6am on Wednesday morning “to accommodate matric results”.

“In order to minimise the impact of the load-shedding on South Africans, load-shedding is scheduled at night to maximise electricity availability during the working day,” said the embattled power utility in a statement.

“Owing to a loss of additional generation capacity, emergency reserves had to be extensively utilised to supplement capacity during the day. These now need to be replenished to meet tomorrow's electricity demand.”