SANDF members accused of stealing rifles released from custody

The 12 defence force (SANDF) members who were arrested in connection with the theft of 19 R4 rifles have been released from custody and will appear in court again on March 10 for trial.

The defence force discovered the weapons were missing during a spot check at an armoury at Lyttelton Tek Base in Pretoria on December 24.

Soldiers on duty at the base on the day the theft was discovered were arrested and appeared in a military court in Thaba Tshwane on December 28.

They were remanded until last Friday, when they made another application to be released.