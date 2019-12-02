Task team to probe sexual abuse in SANDF, where many cases go unreported

Defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Monday launched a task team to investigate cases of sexual exploitation and abuse in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Speaking at a press briefing in Pretoria, Mapisa-Nqakula said the ministerial task team (MTT) would investigate the reporting, management and finalisation of sexual offence cases within the SANDF.

The team will be led by Commission on Gender Equality deputy chairperson Thoko Mpumlwana and has three other members, namely correctional services manager Britta Rotmann, retired Maj-Gen Daphne Nodola and former CRL Rights Commission chairman Mongezi Guma.

The decision comes after the UN threatened the expulsion of SA peacekeeping troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo when allegations emerged that soldiers sexually abused local women there.