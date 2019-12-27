At least four suspects due in court for SANDF weapons theft

The suspects linked to the theft of 19 R4 automatic rifles from a SA National Defence Force (SANDF) army base in Pretoria earlier this week are scheduled to appear in a military court on Friday.

This is according to SA National Defence Union (Sandu) national secretary Pikkie Greeff, who tweeted that the suspects would bring a bail application.

Earlier this week, he said military police had arrested four suspects.

All the stolen weapons were recovered in Hammanskraal on Tuesday.

The SANDF said in a statement on Tuesday that the weapons were stolen during a break-in at Lyttelton Tek Base's Engineering Formation.