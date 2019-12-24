Suspects questioned after weapons theft at Lyttelton SANDF base

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) says suspects have been taken in for questioning after the theft of weapons at a military base in Pretoria.

The theft outraged DA shadow minister of defence Kobus Marais, who said the defence force had “let the nation down”.

“The SANDF has let the nation down, as criminals were allowed to stroll into the Lyttleton military base and walk off with at least 19 R4 automatic rifles, manufactured for extreme warfare,” Marais said in a statement on Tuesday.

“It is outrageous to even consider that access could be gained into a supposedly highly protected military facility and further grind open a volt where ammunition is kept.”

“What does this hold for South Africans in a time when they need to know the SANDF will keep them safe, as per the requirements of section 200 of the constitution? It certainly poses various questions about the preparedness of the SANDF to not only protect us as citizens, but the supposedly safe and protected military installations all over South Africa,” Marais said.

The SANDF had earlier issued a statement about the incident.

“The South African National Defence Force herein confirms an incident of a break-in where weapons were stolen at Engineering Formation, Lyttelton Tek Base. Investigations are under way and a few suspects have been taken in for questioning,” said SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.