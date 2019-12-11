SANDF spends R20m on luxury sedans and SUVs while base decays

The defence force (SANDF) spent more than R20m on “luxury vehicles” for its senior brass over two financial years.

Among the 22 vehicles purchased were two BMW 750i sedans worth more than R1.5m each, three Audi Q7s worth nearly R1m apiece and three BMW X5s worth more than R900,000 each.

This was revealed by defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in response to written questions in parliament by FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald.