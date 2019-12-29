Airtime-for-overtime scam costs supervisors their jobs

Two supervisors who demanded airtime and cooldrinks from employees in return for assigning them overtime have failed to get their jobs back.

Abbey Nchoe and Emmanuel Nchoe were fired by Castle Lead Works, of Krugersdorp, after being found guilty at a Metal and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council disciplinary hearing.

They appealed to the Johannesburg labour court but acting judge Sandile Mabaso said arbitrator Dave Smith had been correct to believe the witnesses who gave evidence against them, rather than their denials.

The workers targeted by the two supervisors were supplied to Castle Lead Works by labour brokers.

One of them, Reginald Madito, told the disciplinary hearing that when he was inducted by Abbey Nchoe, the supervisor handed over his contact details and demanded an airtime voucher.