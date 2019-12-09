Family's plea to visit loved one's grave

A family is appealing for help to get to Japan to visit the grave of their 37-year-old daughter.

Veliswa Jiya Islam died in a hospital in Saitama, Japan, on September 20 following a long illness. The family could not afford to repatriate her body, causing her boyfriend from Bangladesh to bury her without their presence and consent. Now the Jiya family, from Butterworth in the Eastern Cape, is desperate for funds to travel to the Asian country to visit her grave.

Veliswa's daughter Sivenathi Jiya, 22, said they have been trying to repatriate her body without success. She said her grandmother, Vuyelwa, 80, was not coping and has been in and out of hospital since her daughter's death and burial. "We understand that it might be a process to exhume her remains and bring her back to South Africa. All we want is to see her grave, maybe that will bring closure to my grandmother.

"She has not been the same since she received news of her daughter's passing," said the final-year journalism student.

Veliswa, who left for Japan with her boyfriend in April, got sick three weeks after she found herself a job.

"She was very excited and she would call every Sunday. At times, we would chat on WhatsApp. In May, she went to hospital thinking that she had flu, only to be told she had pneumonia. She had been hospitalised until she passed on," Jiya said.

Jiya said they had been in contact with the South African embassy and they had been very helpful, even visiting her mother in hospital.

"After she died, the hospital said they did not have public mortuaries, and that for a private place where they can keep her body we would have to pay R10,000.