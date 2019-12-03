SA among the most spammed (and scammed) in the world, study reveals

South Africa is one of the most spam-plagued nations on earth.

Ethiopians receive the most spam SMSs in the world, with an average of 119 every month. South Africans' 114 - an average of four spam SMSs a day - puts the country in second place.

This is according to Truecaller, which said it helped identify 8.6-billion spam SMSs globally in 2019.

The latest Truecaller Insights report, a look into the top 20 countries affected by both spam SMSs and calls in 2019, was released on Tuesday. It shows that nuisance and unsolicited calls continue to be on the rise around the globe.

Globally, spam calls from telephone company operators are still the biggest spammers in the world. In SA, spam calls also come from insurance, financial services and telemarketing companies, as well as individual scammers.