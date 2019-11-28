South Africa

Nigerian criminal pulls off $1m in internet scams while in prison for fraud

By staff reporter - 28 November 2019 - 10:55
Hope Olusegun Aroke was serving time for fraud and took the opportunity to further enrich himself.
Hope Olusegun Aroke was serving time for fraud and took the opportunity to further enrich himself.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Hope Olusegun Aroke pulled off internet scams amounting to more than $1m (around R14.78m) while serving time for fraud.

According to the BBC, while serving a 24-year jail sentence in a Nigerian prison, Aroke had access to a cellphone and the internet.

Aroke got admitted to a police hospital, moved to a hotel, received guests and attended parties.

He used a fictitious name to open two bank accounts, and bought a luxury car and homes during his prison term.

The head of the prison and a prison doctor have been arrested..

Five licensing officials and driving school operator arrested in Limpopo

A driving school operator and two licensing officials have been arrested in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, for fraudulently issuing drivers’ licences to ...
News
5 days ago

Hawks arrest two who used unclaimed bodies to defraud insurance companies

Two people are alleged to have used unclaimed corpses to defraud insurance companies, the Hawks said on Thursday.
News
6 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
Man nearly flies off back of truck on busy Durban freeway
X