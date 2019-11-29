Mom brings sons to help grab bargains at Mall of Africa #BlackFriday sale
Sneakers, television sets and microwaves, as well as camping chairs and basic necessities like toilet paper and fabric softeners, are in high demand with #BlackFriday consumers prowling the aisles at the Mall of Africa shopping centre in northern Johannesburg.
Bargains on branded clothing and sneakers has caused a frenzy at Sports Scene, where some customers are grabbing items from each other’s hands. Young people are lined up to get trendy outfits. Empty shoe boxes are all over the floor as customers relentlessly search for their sizes and preferred colour and designs.
Michael Thobakgale said he came to buy December wear as a reward for his children.
“The festive season is here and our children want to look good. This is my chance to get them nice clothes. This way I can enjoy myself in December. I’m not one to queue this long, but what can I do?” Thobakgale asks, as he requests a shoe size from the shop assistant.
At Game, “a lot of TV’s were flying around. I came here for the 58 inch Hisense set. With all those people, it’s a jungle but we made it. I’m happy about what I’ve bought. I’ve eyed it for a while now,” said Nomzamo Buthelezi.
Dikeledi Makofane came with her two sons because she needed “more hands” as she has been saving for months to get bargain deals.
“It’s our second year coming together. They already know who needs to do what. This way we are quick and get the most. Also, as boys, they are stronger and can get to the item quicker (than me) in this crazy crowd.
“I had about R12,000 saved for this. I really just wanted household stuff. Detergents, toilet paper, fun December things - camping chairs and cooler boxes,” Makofane said.
The Russell Hobbs microwave for R899 and the R649 kettle were also in high demand with shoppers at this store.
Mr Price clothing has what they call “the ultimate Black Friday line-up” with summer items going at a 3 for 2 price. The one-day deals saw customers snatching accessories, handbags, trendy T-shirts, childrens' clothing, summer dresses and jeans from the aisles. Youngsters have filled the shop as they came to choose clothes with their parents.
“It’s cheap on a normal day, so today we’re getting better deals. I didn’t plan. I know how much I can spend, I just don’t know on what,” Arjun Dewan said.
He was hoping to spoil his younger sister, who wanted the Samsung Galaxy A30 cellphone that went for R2,999.
“This is fun, it gives you some kind of adrenaline, we needed to get busy and excited. She’s been asking me for a new phone,” said Dewan.
A young woman who came with her mother was less than impressed with the shopping overkill.
“I’m here to support my mom, otherwise this is not exciting for me. It’s absurd, November and October are months when marketing teams don’t really make money throughout the year cause there isn’t any particular public holiday like Valentine’s Day or anything to spend on. But close to and in December is where they get us. It’s quite straining and people don’t see it for the little scam it is,” said the agitated young lady, who asked not to be named.
“Black Friday is here to make us feel like now we can spend and it’s 'worth it' because apparently it’s cheaper.
“BBanded stores spray luxury perfumes to lure us in and entice us and make us feel like we need it to be a certain way. I love marketing,” she said sarcastically.
The day many South Africans have been waiting for has arrived! People lined up at stores from 5am on November 29 2019 to make sure they were first in line to score some of SA's biggest deals.
