South Africa

Police probing case of culpable homicide after baby found dead on on Christmas Day

By staff Reporter - 29 December 2019 - 14:03
A two-month-old baby was found dead on Christmas Day. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Police in Ottosdal in the North West province are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a two-month-old baby was found dead on Christmas Day.

“According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that the mother slept with the baby on Tuesday night after a drinking spree and subsequent altercation with the baby's father,” police said.

The baby’s body was taken to the mortuary for further investigation including a post-mortem while the probe into the matter continues, they added.

Fake 'policeman' nabbed at roadblock

A suspect was caught with a stolen police firearm, police-issue handcuffs as well as a police reflector jacket and bulletproof vest on Saturday night.
News
4 hours ago

Two arrested for murder of Eastern Cape spaza shop owner

Eastern Cape police have arrested two men after a 52-year-old spaza shop owner was shot dead in Port St Johns on Saturday.
News
4 hours ago

