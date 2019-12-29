Police probing case of culpable homicide after baby found dead on on Christmas Day
Police in Ottosdal in the North West province are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a two-month-old baby was found dead on Christmas Day.
“According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that the mother slept with the baby on Tuesday night after a drinking spree and subsequent altercation with the baby's father,” police said.
The baby’s body was taken to the mortuary for further investigation including a post-mortem while the probe into the matter continues, they added.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.