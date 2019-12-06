South Africa

Police pounce on 'fake' sales assistant operating in retail shops

By Noxolo Majavu - 06 December 2019 - 12:50
Police with an alleged fraudster who was caught red-handed in Kimberley on Wednesday.
Police with an alleged fraudster who was caught red-handed in Kimberley on Wednesday.
Image: SAPS

Police have warned shoppers to be vigilant when speaking to "sales assistants" who may be impersonators and fraudsters wearing name badges and shop uniforms.

A 50-year-old suspect was caught red-handed by police officers and community members in Kimberley in the Northern Cape this week while impersonating sales staff and stealing handbags from unsuspecting shoppers at two well-known retail outlets in the CDB.

She allegedly teamed up with two other women to pull off the scam. 

"Police are sending out a warning to the public to be aware of these females dressed in uniforms and name badges of clothing stores and supermarkets, claiming they could assist customers with staff discounts," Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said in a statement.

"The suspects allegedly take valuables such as money and handbags from customers and send them into a queue while being assisted by an elderly lady."

They then disappear.

The police were alerted to the scam when a female victim screamed for help when she noticed what was happening on Wednesday.

'Scammer' paying back his victims while behind bars

He was scammed R400,000 and left broke and struggling to put food on the table, but Emmanuel Mmbadi may have something to smile about this Christmas.
News
8 hours ago

Police managed to retrieve the suspects VW golf and inside it found some of the victims possessions including bank cards and cellphones.

Ramatseba said the “other two suspects are still on the run and investigations will reveal how long they have been operating.”

He warned the public to be vigilant in the area.

The alleged fraudster was expected to appear in the Kimberly magistrate’s court on Friday.

Anyone with information or who may have been the victim of a similar incident was asked contact the Lt-Col Msimelelo Beni on 063 691 0926.

Beware of scammers; faked goods in Black Friday ‘specials’

If you fall for phishing attacks you will not receive your ordered goods and could become a victim of identity theft and have your bank accounts ...
Business
2 weeks ago

ID lost years ago haunts lady

The world is increasingly becoming technologically sophisticated and so are fraudsters.
Opinion
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X