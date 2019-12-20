District's R12m paid into 'wrong' account

The Sekhukhune district municipality has found that some of its officials were negligent after the institution paid R12m into unauthorised bank accounts.

Mayor Stan Ramaila said their preliminary findings had revealed that the bank details appearing on the correspondence do not belong to the Compensation Fund.

"There is prima facie evidence of negligence on the part of our officials," he said.

"Had reasonable care been taken, the municipality would not have lost this money. This is a scam that possibly involves more than one person or institution."

Ramaila said the R12m was meant to be their contribution, in terms of the Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act, to the Compensation Fund, from which workers who get injured or contract diseases while at work could claim.

"On April 24 2018, the municipality received a letter, purportedly from the Compensation Fund, reminding us of the R12m owing to the fund," the mayor said.

"That letter, which was marked as a final warning, gave the municipality 21 days to settle the amount or else the fund would resort to court action. This letter had bank details which payments had to be made into."