Nearly 40 South Africans kidnapped, jailed, missing or presumed dead in foreign countries

Following the escape of South African photographer Shiraaz Mohamed from his Syrian captors last week, Gift of the Givers has highlighted that there are nearly 40 South Africans who remain missing, are presumed dead or have been jailed or kidnapped in foreign countries.

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman on Wednesday gave a breakdown of some of these cases.

He said about 15 or 16 South Africans are trapped in a camp called Al-hal in Syria. "These are mostly women and children who are trapped there and cannot be brought back home because they entered what is regarded as an Isis area, so getting out has been a problem.

"They went to Syria years ago believing they would get a better life, but they didn't know of the situation there. Over the years, their husbands or male relatives have died," said Sooliman, adding that the SA government is attempting to bring them home.