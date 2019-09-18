South Africa

'Human trafficking' brothel shut down in Kensington

By Promise Marupeng - 18 September 2019 - 14:36
Image: 123RF/Tinnakorn Jorruang

An illegal brothel has been shut down in Kensington, Johanesburg after the police were alerted by an informant on Tuesday night. 

Police spokesperson Capt Richard Munyai said the incident happened on Tuesday evening at around 10pm.

“A 26-year-old woman came into the station and reported that there activities of physical and online forced prostitution happening in the house,” said Munyai.

Munyai said when police arrived at the house, they found seven other women who were kept there.

“We also found a 17-month-old baby girl who was not supposed to be in such an environment,” said Munyai.

Munyai said the women alleged that they were recruited by a South African woman who is married to a Nigerian man.

“When they got to Johannesburg they realised the job they were promised was something different,” said Munyai.

Munyai said the women were removed from the house where the brothel was operating.

Munyai said the police are investigating the and searching for the owner of the house to find out if he is not linked to cases of human trafficking.

