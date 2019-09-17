Man who lied about job to Karoo youngsters is convicted

A “recruiter” who lured young Karoo men into forced labour in Cape Town now has a criminal record.

The alarm was raised when a father from Colesberg heard about the conditions being imposed on his son and two other men. The Hawks were called in to investigate.

Hawks Captain Philani Nkwalase said Cosian Hendriks, 74, was this month fined R10,000, or alternatively 24 months imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, by the Wynberg Regional Court for recruiting three victims into forced labour.

Hendriks was arrested, along with a tavern owner in Athlone, in July 2018 by the Serious Organised Investigation team after the rescue of three young men aged between 21 and 22.