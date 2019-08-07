Time's up for 'filthy brunettes' as UK festival bans sexist beer

Bottles featuring busty blondes, raunchy taglines and lewd labels were banned from one of Britain's biggest beer festivals on Wednesday in a crackdown on sexist advertising.

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), a consumer organisation that runs the Great British Beer Festival each August, said they had refused to stock sexist beers at their flagship event for years, but had now gone public with their decision.

The group said they did so to hold themselves to account and to send a message about sexist sales tactics.

"It's hard to understand why some brewers would actively choose to alienate the vast majority of their potential customers with material likely to only appeal to a tiny and shrinking percentage," said CAMRA director Abigail Newton.

"Beer is not a man's drink or a woman's drink, it is a drink for everyone. There is a huge amount of work that needs to be done to overcome outdated stereotypes," she said in a statement.