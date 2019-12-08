South Africa

Two bust in KZN for possession of fraudulent IDs and birth certificates

By LWANDILE BHENGU - 08 December 2019 - 09:26
Two people have been arrested in KZN for possession of fraudulent identity document copies and birth certificates. File image
Two people have been arrested in KZN for possession of fraudulent identity document copies and birth certificates. File image
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Two people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal after one of them was found in possession of 37 identity document copies and 39 birth certificates.

Police arrested a 53-year-old man on Friday after a woman had tried to apply for two birth certificates using fraudulent proof of birth cards from a hospital.

Following the woman's arrest police investigations led them to the home of the man.

“The suspect was arrested after police seized 39 birth certificates, 37 identity document copies, a hospital stamp, two school stamps, an education department circuit stamp, two identity documents and proof of birth cards,” said KZN police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

 “These fraudulent activities are robbing government of a lot of money and depriving underprivileged community members of their social grants,” added provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula.

The pair is expected to appear in the Umlazi magistrate's court soon.

Former KwaZulu-Natal Cogta employees get 15 years for R7.5m fraud

Two former KwaZulu-Natal department of corporate governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) employees have been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X