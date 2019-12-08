Pic of The Day

Brenden Praise applauds his wife for teaching their daughter to be 'fierce and confident'

By Masego Seemela - 08 December 2019 - 09:23
Brenden Praise and Mpumi celebrate their child's first birthday.
Image: Instagram/ Brenden Praise

Soulful singer Brenden Praise's daughter recently turned one and to mark the momentous occasion, he also paid tribute to his wife Mpumi. 

He shared a heartfelt message on Instagram dedicated to his queen and princess.

“Happy birthday to my princess! We decided to start the celebrations early by having an amazing photo shoot to capture this incredible milestone.

"My princess is ready to reign as Queen Manje she’s a big girl! Can't believe it’s been a year. Mpumi, thank you for being the best mom in the world, teaching her to be confident and fierce. Love you guys. PS- the grand piano is her bday gift.” 

When Brenden announced that their baby girl had made her grand entry into the world, he described her as the "perfect gift". 

“This past week has been the pinnacle of joy for us, God has blessed us with this perfect gift. It’s an incredible feeling, one I struggle to put into words but I’m grateful that we’ve been entrusted with the responsibility of raising this young Queen," he said on Instagram at the time. 

