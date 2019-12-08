Brenden Praise applauds his wife for teaching their daughter to be 'fierce and confident'

Soulful singer Brenden Praise's daughter recently turned one and to mark the momentous occasion, he also paid tribute to his wife Mpumi.

He shared a heartfelt message on Instagram dedicated to his queen and princess.

“Happy birthday to my princess! We decided to start the celebrations early by having an amazing photo shoot to capture this incredible milestone.

"My princess is ready to reign as Queen Manje she’s a big girl! Can't believe it’s been a year. Mpumi, thank you for being the best mom in the world, teaching her to be confident and fierce. Love you guys. PS- the grand piano is her bday gift.”