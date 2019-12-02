Tongaat launches civil action against Peter Staude and other former executives

The sugar company has named 10 executives implicated in the PwC investigation

Tongaat Hulett has put executives including its long-serving former CEO Peter Staude, who was paid R176m in the decade to 2018, in the firing line over an accounting scandal that threatened the collapse of a once iconic SA company.

In one of SA's biggest scandals since Steinhoff disclosed accounting fraud in December 2017, the sugar producer, which traces its roots to the 1850s, asked the JSE to suspend trade in its shares in June after an investigation flagged accounting practices that meant its financial statements could not be relied upon.

By then, the collapse in the company's share price for 2019 had reached almost 80%. A PwC investigation identified 10 executives, including Staude, who were allegedly involved the “undesirable accounting” and the firm would consider civil claims and criminal charges against them, it said on Friday. Attempts to reach Staude were unsuccessful.

Tongaat said the PwC investigation identified practices that led to revenue being recognised in earlier reporting periods than it should have been and expenses being inappropriately recognized as assets. It also identified a “culture of deference” that contributed to “undesirable” accounting practices not being identified or acted upon.

The summary of the report also said the company recognized revenue from the sale of land too soon and overstated the value of assets and sugar sales in Zimbabwe.

“Key senior people at Tongaat who have left the organisation appear to have been involved in perpetrating these undesirable practices,” the company said.