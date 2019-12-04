Ten arrested in Limpopo for roadworthy certificate 'fraud'

Evidence showed that the vehicle was undergoing repairs at a panel beating shop in Daveyton when the roadworthy certificate was issued, said the RTMC.

More than 50 examiners of vehicles, including two owners, have been arrested at various privately owned vehicle-testing stations since the start of Operation Corolla in October. It aims to address fraud and corruption relating to the issuing of roadworthy certificates, said the RTMC.

“Demand for roadworthy certificates is high at this time of the year, as public transport and freight vehicle owners plan to put more vehicles on the road to deal with increased demand for transportation.”

The CEO of RTMC, Advocate Makhosini Msibi, warned the public and freight transport operators that they would be held personally accountable should their vehicles be found to be operating on public roads in an unroadworthy state.

“Chapter 4 of the National Land Transportation Act of 2009 specifically stipulates that the holder of an operating licence or permit has a duty to, at all times, keep the vehicle in a safe and roadworthy condition. This is further amplified in Chapter 6 of National Road Traffic Act, where it is stated that the operator has a duty to conduct his or her operations with due care to the safety of the public. The law further requires the operator to exercise proper control over the driver to ensure compliance with all the rules of the road. Failure to comply with these regulations constitutes an offence and operators will be held accountable,” he said.

Members of the public are called upon to play their role in ensuring roads are safe during this festive season by reporting bribery, fraud and corruption on 0861 400 800.