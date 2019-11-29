'Prophet' Bushiri to stand trial next year on fraud and money laundering charges

The fraud and money laundering case against self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been transferred to the Pretoria high court for trial.

Bushiri and Mary briefly appeared in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Friday. Their case was postponed to 27 July 2020 for trial.

The charismatic couple, who head the multi-thousand member church, are facing charges of money laundering, fraud and contravention of the Prevention of the Organised Crime Act.

Thousands of supporters gathered outside the court to support their “spiritual father”. Most were clad in T-shirts bearing their leader's face.

Ephraim Nyondo, spokesperson for the church, said the support showed how much Bushiri was loved.