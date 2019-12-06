North West health department head arrested over Gupta-linked payments

Thabo Lekalakala, the suspended head of the North West health department, appeared in the Molopo magistrate’s court on Friday in connection with the fraudulent appointment of Gupta-linked company Mediosa.

Lekalakala’s appearance followed his arrest on Friday morning by the Hawks. He was arrested for fraud, corruption and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

In February last year concerns were raised as to why Lekalakala, 57, was still in his job‚ despite a recommendation by the provincial legislature that he be suspended immediately for his role in a premature R30m payment to Mediosa.

“The arrest stems from an investigation into the alleged fraudulent appointment of Cureva, which was later known as Mediosa, as a service provider of mobile clinics to service rural areas in the province,” Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said.