Domestic violence victim's shelters in disarray

Shelters meant to help victims of domestic violence are underfunded and the commission for gender equality has found discrepancies in budget allocations and suspected mismanagement of funds.

Hearings on investigations into shelters began at the Parktonian Hotel in Johannesburg yesterday.

The acting director-general for the department of social development, Mzolisi Tony, was put in the hot seat by provincial commissioners as they questioned the operations of his department.

However, Tony asked for more time to reply to the questions in writing.

Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality, Tamara Mathebula said the commission had found that the department had no funding framework and guidelines on resource allocation.