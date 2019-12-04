Victims of gender-based violence 'have only a slim chance of recovery'

The SA Society of Psychiatrists (Sasop) said on Wednesday that women traumatised by rape and physical assault by their intimate partners hardly recovered.

This was confirmed by the society’s research into the long-term effects of gender-based and domestic violence on survivors’ mental health and their ability to function.

It found that physical abuse and rape were leading causes of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in women, with far-reaching implications in all aspects of their lives.

The head of the department of psychiatry at Wits University, Prof Ugasvaree Subramaney, said these women experienced emotional numbness, anger and difficulties with concentration.

“The nightmares, flashbacks, sleep difficulties, outbursts of anger, difficulty concentrating and emotional numbness that characterise PTSD can have a crippling effect on the sufferer’s social functioning, their work and family life, education and physical health, as well as having costs in terms of lost income and medical care, even long after a woman has escaped an abusive situation,” she said.

The society said PTSD sufferers were 80% more likely than those without the disorder to develop other mental disorders, such as depression, anxiety or substance abuse.