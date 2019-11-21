Joburg City Parks and Zoo to host Zumbathon in honour of gender-based violence victims

Gender-based violence (GBV) is often misconstrued as a scourge that targets poverty-stricken women.

Mashnee Darmen, a high-powered Human Resource executive is here to tell you different. Darmen plotted her way out of a 26-year abusive marriage and has now resolved to help others who may find themselves in the same predicament.

On the eve of the 16-day Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign and after a year that has been particularly grisly on that front, Darmen will be doing her part by hosting a Zumbathon event, scheduled to take place on November 30th at the James and Ethel Gray Park in Melrose, Johannesburg.

Under the banner Free2BeMe, the event is supported by the James and Ethel Gray Foundation, the City of Johannesburg, Johannesburg City Parks and Joburg Zoo (JCPZ), and the proceeds will go towards the planting of trees in memory of domestic violence victims and survivors, Darmen said.