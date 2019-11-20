Police lethargy fails women

Our story yesterday about a Polokwane woman who lost her home after it was petrol-bombed is a stark reminder of how violence against women in SA manifests itself in different ways.

The nation is more familiar with the horror of gender-based violence (GBV) through stories of men physically harming women. This form of GBV has received widespread condemnation in society and the media, with President Cyril Ramaphosa leading from the front in the fight against it.

The courts are also responding positively to the call for heavy punishment against offenders, as seen with the three life terms given to the killer of student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

The question now remains: Are the police and other law-enforcement agencies similarly keen to fight for women who are victims of other forms of GBV?

Mpho Tshidivhi's shack was burnt to the ground by a group of local men. The 43-year-old mother of seven from Juju Valley informal settlement in Seshego said her attackers claimed they were punishing her for her "noisy" tavern which operated on her property.