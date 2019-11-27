Shocking statistics of GBV cases reported in Gauteng

Gender-based violence has so far claimed the lives of 251 children in Gauteng in the past five years.

According to community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, the 251 children died alongside their mothers in GBV-related cases between 2014 and last year.

Mazibuko was responding to a written questions tabled in the provincial legislature yesterday.

Mjabuliseni Mchunu, who lost his two children to GBV in July, said he will live with the trauma and scars for the rest of his life.

His two children were brutally killed in Rockville, Soweto, and the mother of his children was also killed and later set alight allegedly by her boyfriend.

Snenhlanhla Ntombela, 28, and her two daughters - Snothile, 4, and 11-month-old Asenele - were killed in their rented room.

"What pains me is that my children's killer is still alive and walking in the streets freely," said Mchunu.

He said police have not communicated with the family on the progress of their investigation.

"This will be my first Christmas without them and I feel very lonely and angry," said Mchunu.