South Africa

Shocking statistics of GBV cases reported in Gauteng

By Promise Marupeng - 27 November 2019 - 09:11

Gender-based violence has so far claimed the lives of 251 children in Gauteng in the past five years.

According to community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, the 251 children died alongside their mothers in GBV-related cases between 2014 and last year.

Mazibuko was responding to a written questions tabled in the provincial legislature yesterday.

Mjabuliseni Mchunu, who lost his two children to GBV in July, said he will live with the trauma and scars for the rest of his life.

His two children were brutally killed in Rockville, Soweto, and the mother of his children was also killed and later set alight allegedly by her boyfriend.

Snenhlanhla Ntombela, 28, and her two daughters - Snothile, 4, and 11-month-old Asenele - were killed in their rented room.

"What pains me is that my children's killer is still alive and walking in the streets freely," said Mchunu.

He said police have not communicated with the family on the progress of their investigation.

"This will be my first Christmas without them and I feel very lonely and angry," said Mchunu.

With three children killed in SA every day, parents need to step up

As South Africa marks another 16 Days of Activism campaign, the DA in Gauteng has revealed that 251 children lost their lives to gender-based ...
News
4 hours ago

In Kwa-Thema, Ekurhuleni, another child Busisiwe Mngomezulu, 3, was killed last month after her cousin allegedly suffocated her to death and also stabbed her.

In July in Germiston, three children were killed after their mother shot them and later turned the gun on herself.

Gauteng DA spokesperson on social development Refiloe Nt'seke said the numbers of children being killed in the province were concerning.

"The safety of our women and children is under threat as it is reported on a daily basis," Nt'seke said.

She said 131,210 GBV cases were opened at police stations in Gauteng between 2014 and last year. "Of these cases only 44,522 arrests have been made with only 9,786 convictions. "It is worrying that many cases have been opened but the arrest and conviction rates are very low," she said.

Police lethargy fails women

Our story yesterday about a Polokwane woman who lost her home after it was petrol-bombed is a stark reminder of how violence against women in SA ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Diepsloot-based NPO gets R1.2m cash boost to fight gender-based violence

A non-profit organisation focused on assisting victims of gender-based violence in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, has received a cash injection of ...
News
1 month ago

Prevention of gender violence requires a multifaceted approach

Collaboration across different government departments is critical in the battle against gender-based violence (GBV).
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Drunk' cop 'ignores' woman and child's cries for help in holding cell.
Brazen, bold and booming: A glimpse inside the world of Witbank prostitution
X