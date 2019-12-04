Fikile Mbalula warns interim Prasa board over 'dismal' audit results

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has asked members of the interim Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) board to explain why they should remain in office.

Mbalula made this revelation in the National Assembly on Tuesday, when ministers in the cabinet's economic cluster responded to questions from MPs.

Answering a question from ANC MP Mirriam Ramadwa, Mbalula said he had recently requested Prasa's interim board of non-executive directors to furnish him with reasons why they should continue to serve the agency. This is after they received the worst audit outcome from the auditor-general: a disclaimer.

Ramadwa wanted Mbalula to explain what he was doing to stabilise the Prasa board and management to ensure that they delivered a professional and reliable service to public.