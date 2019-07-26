Prasa says trains are running‚ union says strike 'going well'

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said a strike by unions over unsafe trains and poor service had not had a major impact on Friday.

"We are not affected by the strike as much as we are aware that there is a strike. Our services will run normally‚" Prasa spokesperson Daisy Daniel said.

Prasa said earlier that it would run a reduced train service during the day.

This after the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) and the United National Transport Union (Untu) announced the strike on Wednesday.

Fedusa spokesperson Frank Nxumalo said they would protest against the "extremely poor and dangerous passenger train services that continue to violate all health and safety provisions as seen by perpetually late trains‚ deliberate acts of arson‚ and endless fatal accidents that have left many families traumatised and burdened with disciplinary action".