Unions to strike over dangerous working conditions in trains

Trade unions will strike in major cities on Friday over unsafe trains and poor service.

The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) and the United National Transport Union (Untu) announced the strike on Wednesday in separate statements.

Fedusa spokesperson Frank Nxumalo said they would be protesting against the "extremely poor and dangerous passenger train services that continue to violate all health and safety provisions as seen by perpetually late trains, deliberate acts of arson, and endless fatal accidents that have left many families traumatised and burdened with disciplinary action".