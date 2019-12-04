Matrose finds purpose through art

It is art and not his disability that has shaped the course of the talented artist's life.

Despite a debilitating disability, visual artist Sicelo Matrose’s world is as bright as an artist’s palette.

At age seven, he found a place of comfort in art and ever since, has used his creativity to live a full life.

Sterkspruit-born Matrose (38) has birth-related diplegia and his upper limbs are contracted and stiff. Visual art has been the saviour that allowed him to overcome his physical challenges and create a rich, colourful world.

His determination and his dad’s unwavering support also allowed him to rise above alcohol abuse.

Today, Matrose’s works include ceramics, sculptures, paintings and drawings, all of which are inspired by the world around him. “My art is a reflection of the times that we live in,” said Matrose.

“I’d like to think of myself as a contemporary artist using Renaissance elements,” he added.