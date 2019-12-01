'We are ashamed': Violence against women and children must end, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that violence against women and children must end.

Ramaphosa was speaking to the media after visiting the home of 21-year-old Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana, who was murdered in her rented room on Sunday last week

“We express deep sorrow on behalf of the people of SA that yet again, we’ve lost another life of a young woman, who was brutally murdered having been stabbed 52 times by a man,” Ramaphosa said.

He said it was unfortunate that the incident had happened during the 16 days of activism of no violence against women and children.

“It saddens us because it follows the death of many other women in our country ...