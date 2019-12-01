Deputy principal of Gauteng school and friend mowed down by taxi while cycling

Tributes are being shared for respected educator Janine Hopkins and a friend, who died after being struck by a taxi while riding tandem on a bicycle at the weekend.

Emer-G-Med said the accident happened in Isando early on Saturday.

Hopkins, described as “an absolute ray of sunshine” by people who knew her, was declared deceased on the scene.

Her co-rider was treated by paramedics on the scene for serious injuries, said Emer-G-Med. However, Team Lifecycle shared shortly afterwards that Frans Duys had succumbed to his injuries.

The Urban Active Cycling Club highlighted his “passion and love for cycling” and commended his dedication to helping others.

“Frans supported our Urban Ruins Cycling Development from the start. His passion and love for cycling and helping others was always seen. He always had time for us. We pray for their family and hold the space in hearts forever for Frans and Janine.”